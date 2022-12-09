LAURINBURG — A teenager led Laurinburg Police officers on a chase Thursday evening.

According to Lt. Jeremy White with the LPD, officers attempted to stop a black Dodge Charger for a stop sign violation at the intersection of Produce Market Road and Cliffdale Drive.

The driver, who was later found to be a 16-year-old male, refused to stop and began fleeing the officers. They ended up fleeing into Maxton where the driver crashed at the intersection of Airport Road and Skyway Church Road.

The driver along with another 16-year-old male who was in the passenger seat of the vehicle was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital and both were later released to their parents.

The 16-year-old driver was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest and other traffic violations.

Katelin Gandee is the former Senior Reporter for the Laurinurg Exchange