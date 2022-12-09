Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of X-Way Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 2 that unknown persons broke into their residence and stole a heater and custom jewelry.

GIBSON — A resident of Hamlet Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 4 that someone broke into their vehicle and stole a firearm.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pea Bridge Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 4 that unknown persons broke into the residence and stole $50, a jewelry box and medications.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Springs Mill Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole a handheld tracking unit and tracking collars.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Jamestown Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole a backpack.

LAURINBURG — A resident of X-Way Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone broke into the residence and stole two laptops, a tablet, six Bath and Body Works gift sets, two sugar sets and 12 pairs of shoes.

LAURINBURG — Murphy Oil on U.S. 401 reported to the police department on Tuesday that an unknown Indian male entered the business through the sliding glass door and removed six packs of cigarettes and left in a small white vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Madera Avenue reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone broke into the residence and stole two TVs.

Larceny

MAXTON— A resident of Old Maxton Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 3 that they believed they had either lost their firearm or it had been stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Springs Mill Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons had stolen their 2016 Nissan Rouge.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Springs Mill Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone stole their 2011 GMC Sierra.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McLaughlin Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that unknown persons had stolen their license plate.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Montrose Lane reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons stole his 2005 Toyota Corolla and 2006 Toyota Avalon.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Third Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that a male wearing a camouflage coat and something covering his face removed a cement Christmas Angel from the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that he gave a man a ride and when he let him out of the vehicle, the man stole a bottle of oxycodone pills.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — Carlie C’s reported to the police department on Tuesday that an employee had changed the prices of products and removed $43.81 from the business without paying for them. Officers arrested 35-year-old Jeremy Lee Clemmons of Kiser Road, who began being verbally abusive and a firearm was found in his pocket.

Clemmons was charged with larceny by an employee and carrying a concealed firearm. He was given a $20,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — State Employees Credit Union reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had deposited a fraudulent check worth $4,895.80.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons obtained a financial card in their name.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Dunbar Drive reported to the police department on Thursday that they were led to believe they won money and were asked to send $6,950 in prepaid Visa cards and now have not had any contact with the person they sent the money to.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Jackson Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone in a gold Acura had shot at their residence.

Arrest

LAUREL HILL — Richard Theodore Hawkins, 40, Oak Street was arrested Wednesday for third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor by possessing child pornography, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $9,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Heavenly Blair, 20, of Charlotte Street was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for simple assault and trespassing. She was given a $250 bond.