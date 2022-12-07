LAUREL HILL — A Laurel Hill man has been arrested for murder in connection to a drug overdose.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Church Street in Laurel Hill on Sunday for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, deputies found a 22-year-old male who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene, his identity is not being released at this time.

The narcotics division and the criminal investigations divisions began an investigation that led to a search warrant being obtained for a residence on Pate Street.

During the search warrant, multiple drug violations were found and 26-year-old Dashaun Cornelius was arrested.

Cornelius was charged with second-degree murder by the distribution of drugs, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Schedule I controlled substances, felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently being held under no bond for the second-degree murder charge and a $500,000 bond for the drug charges.

