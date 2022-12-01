LAUREL HILL — A man was arrested for the second time since August on drug charges.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Tommie Brinda McLaurin was arrested Thursday after leading deputies on a chase. He is charged with federal probation violation, felony fleeing to elude in a motor vehicle, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, two counts of trafficking Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule III and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the Scotland County Jail on a $1 million bond, however, he is not receiving a bond for the probation violation.

The arrest comes after the SCSO along with the U.S. Marshall Service were attempting to locate McLaurin for an outstanding federal probation violation. Deputies were at McLaurin’s residence attempting to locate him when McLaurin pulled into the driveway.

When he saw officers McLaurin backed out of the driveway and began to flee leading deputies on a pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. During the chase, he threw a PVC container out the window.

Six miles later, McLaurin stopped in front of a residence in Hamlet, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies found the container and discovered it held 117 grams of methamphetamine, 96 grams of fentanyl and 32 dosages of suboxone

McLaurin evaded police earlier in the year after a warrant was obtained on him in June after two search warrants were executed at McLaurin’s property on Walters Road from June 17 after being connected with narcotic sales. Two others were arrested at that time.

McLaurin was arrested on Aug. 31 during a traffic stop for trafficking Schedule II controlled substance, possession of heroin, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.