LAURINBURG — A candlelight vigil will be held on Thursday evening for World AIDS Day.

The HIV Education and Resource Team of Scotland County and the Borderbelt AIDS Resources Team are sponsoring the World AIDS Day Candlelight Vigil from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Scotland County Health Department. The free event is in honor of World AIDS Day which is held on Dec. 1 every year and is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, show their support for people living with HIV and commemorate people who have died. World AIDS Day was the first-ever global health day and has been held since 1988. “World AIDS Day is important because it reminds the public and Government that HIV has not gone away,” said Ashley Locklear, PAC, at Scotland County Health Department and member of H.E.A.R.T. “There is still a vital need to increase awareness, fight prejudice, improve education and to work for the proven practical actions needed to address inequalities to help end AIDS.” H.E.A.R.T.’s goal is to raise awareness about the impact HIV is having on the community and the fact that the number of people living with this disease is increasing significantly not just in Scotland County but in North Carolina, the United States and globally. Scotland County was ranked second in North Carolina for newly diagnosed HIV cases as of Dec. 31, 2021, with 126 adults and adolescents living with HIV in the county. The county also ranks eighth in the state for people living with AIDS with 60 adults and adolescents diagnosed. “It’s so important for people to be aware of their own status”, Locklear said. “Scotland County Health Department offers free HIV testing services and also provides an Early Intervention Clinic as well for those diagnosed with HIV/AIDS. The Centers for Disease Control recommends people aged 13 – 64 get tested for HIV at least once.

Katelin Gandee is the former Senior Reporter for the Laurinburg Exchange