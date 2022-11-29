LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a reports of shots fired at a residence on Blue Drive in the Scotsdale subdivision in Laurinburg

Rev. Michael Edds shared that on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6:00 a.m., an outdoor camera alerted him that an individual was breaking into his son’s truck.

“I opened the front door and saw a young man in my son’s truck,” Edds shared in an email. “When he saw me, he opened fire on me and my wife. As he was running up the street, he continued shooting.”

The Laurinburg Police Department couldn’t confirm how many shots were fired, although Edds stated that he believes 19 shots were fired, at a neighbor’s window, his front porch and car.

“It was a miracle that my wife and I weren’t hit,” Edds said.

Edds stated that according to a neighbor’s camera camera, the suspect captured in the shooting was on McNeil Street looking at cars between 5:00 and 6:00 a.m. across several days prior to the shooting.

Edds also shared that on Sunday, Nov. 27, he heard gunshots near West Scottsdale two streets behind his residence. Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department stated they did not have a report of this alleged shooting.

“This person is terrorizing our neighborhood,” Edds said in the email. “I have requested that the the city council put in an extra street lamp on Blue Drive to provide for more light and have the city police to drive through this subdivision between 5 and 6 am for awhile.”

Edds thanked the police for their support and additional surveillance in the area.

“We encourage anyone with information to contact the [Laurinburg] Police Department [910-276-3211] or Scotland County Crime Stoppers [910-266-8146],” Lt. White said.

