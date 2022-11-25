LAURINBURG — Susan Oxendine, a Native American of the Lumbee Tribe, is the owner and operator of the Scrubs Club in Laurinburg and she says meeting new people and having the ability to provide service solutions for the community are two very important factors to her.

“I enjoy meeting new people daily, which provides me the opportunity to listen to their preferences and needs for specific scrub uniforms and accessories for all shapes and sizes,” said Oxendine. “It is exciting to realize my business not only provides a solution, but a place my customers enjoy visiting to shop and fellowship.”

“The bottom line is, owning my own business means I get to do what I love doing,” continued Oxendine, “which is providing service and friendship.”

Oxendine has four decades of experience in the sales and publicity safety industry and only became a business owner out of the desire to work less and to devote more time in ministry.

“Twenty two years ago, my desire was to work part-time for my current employer, but when that could not happen, I started my first business,” Oxendine explained. “When I opened my own business it occurred after reading a Saturday newspaper article about the government’s need for more minority owned businesses,” added Oxendine. “Then, on that next Monday morning I applied for a business name and number and stepped out in prayer on faith and God began putting the pieces together.”

Her first business, Stockclass Uniforms, is still going strong. According to Oxendine, Stockclass provides public safety, corporate and team wear as well as custom embroidery.

“Scrubs Club opened during the Pandemic committing to expand our commitment in the essential care industry,” said Oxendine. “I am a big supporter of local businesses because I am local and understand the need for local support.”

Since becoming a business owner in Laurinburg, Oxendine said she not only turned to local entities for insurance, supplies, signs and personal items, she contributes to local ministries as well.

“I also call the contacts I have established in Laurinburg for referrals to local businesses,” Oxendine said. “It takes the local community and local businesses supporting each other to keep the city moving forward.”

“Besides, continued Oxendine, “it is the right thing to do. Small businesses often spring out of a need rather than a dream and need all the local support and appreciation they receive. We are not a ‘big chain’ and never will be, but we have a desire to thrive in what we do.”

Oxendine said she would like to reach out to those who have grown accustomed to shopping on the internet during the pandemic and invite them to Scrubs Club where they can experience great customer service, honesty, and integrity.

“Furthermore, they can touch, feel and try on what they are buying without freight charges and return hassles,” Oxendine said excitedly. “We are adding new selections to our brands all the time. It is not a cliché to say that we love serving and doing business in Laurinburg and it has been a refreshing experience for us. We look forward to growing with the people and the city for a long time.”

The Scrubs Club is located at 1307 Scotland Crossing Drive in Laurinburg and is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.