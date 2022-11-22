LAUREL HILL — Sandhills Seahawks Football & Cheer is excited to announce that five of its cheerleaders will be traveling to Las Vegas, NV, to represent the group as Cheer Ambassadors.

There are a total of 30 Football Cheer Ambassadors from over six different states and out of those, five are Cheerhawks.

“Our organization has been established in Scotland County since 2018,” said Head Cheer Coach Rene’ Monroe. “However, we have athletes all over the Sandhills’ region.”

“Our kids are not just from within the county,” Monroe added, “they come from South Carolina, Cumberland, Richmond and Robeson Counties.”

Since 1888, according to Monroe, the Amateur Athletic Union has raised tomorrow’s leaders on today’s playgrounds.

“We are always encouraging families to join the more than 700,000 members and compete in one of our 40 plus sport programs across the nation,” Monroe said.

The Football Cheer Ambassadors agree to volunteer their time to assist in various areas of retention, member development and community services events.

“Cheerhawks entered into a question panel and it was submitted. Names were then turned in to AAU,” Monroe explained. “We were allowed to choose two girls from every age group. We have three Cheer groups, Mini, Tiny and Junior Hawks.

“They will also go through five zoom calls with the National board and the winners will be announced at the Gala,” continued Monroe. “The Gala is themed ‘One Team One Dream’ and the girls will wear black formal dresses.”

The Las Vegas adventure is set to happen January 13 through 16.

“The girls will also participate in a Martin Luther King Jr. parade while they are there,” said Monroe. “The trip is going to cost approximately $1,000 dollars per girl. That consist of entry fees, hotel, flights and the Gala.”

“These are quality events for a fraction of the price,” Monroe exclaimed. “AAU provides the full competitive football and cheer experience without breaking your families’ banks.

The Cheerhawks will have fundraisers coming up within the next week to help assist with the cost of the trip.

“We will be selling baskets and holding plate sales,” said Monroe. “Anyone can also donate via Cashapp using $sandhillsseahawks and label it as cheer ambassador.”

Monroe also said there will be a coach of the year that she is in the running for.

“I am up against four other coaches,” said Monroe.

For more information on making a donation or to learn more about the organization, contact Rene’ Monroe on Facebook.