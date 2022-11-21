LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg was bustling despite the chilly weather on Sunday.

The streets were lined with a record number of vendors selling everything from jewelry to candles to t-shirts to food.

“We’ve had a great crowd, which just kept building as the day went on,” said Downtown Development Coordinator Mary Allison Yancey. “Everyone has been having a great time and we’ve been getting positive feedback from people who have been coming downtown.”

Yancey added she’s excited to continue to grow the event next year and was extremely thankful not only to the community who came out but also to the shop owners and vendors who made the day a success.

Downtown business owner Belinda English said she was extremely excited about the turnout downtown.

“The store has been busy pretty much the entire day,” English said. “It’s been great getting to see everyone and seeing some new faces. Overall, it was an excellent day and we’re looking forward to the upcoming Sip N Shops on Dec. 8 and 22.”

‘Tis the Season’s Terry Parker added the day really made it begin to feel like Christmas with the brisk weather and shopping.

“It was absolutely wonderful,” Parker said. “There were crowds and crowds of people, some of whom were from out of town so that really goes to show just how much we’re growing. I think everyone who came downtown today left in the Christmas spirit.”