LAUREL HILL — Laurel Hill residents and all Scotland County residents are invited to join together in Christmas spirit as the Laurelfest Committee brings back movie night and its Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 3.

“The event will begin at 6 p.m.,” said committee member Billy Norris. “We will be showing ‘The Santa Clause’ staring Tim Allen.”

The movie screen will be set up in Pates parking lot with parking being available along the street downtown and on Malloy Ave.

“This is a free event where everyone in the community is welcome to attend,” explained Norris. “We do ask that you bring a lawn chair and blanket for the movie.”

The movie will be shown on a big LED screen which, according to Norris, is new to the county.

“It is being done by WSL Productions,” Norris said. “Committee members Erin Norris and Jack Wooten are the ones who handle the movie night.

“We are excited for our annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and look forward to seeing everyone come out and join us,” added Norris. “We will also have Laurel Hill School chorus singing, as well as a couple local singers performing Christmas carols.”

Norris also said the committee asks that if anyone has a special ornament they would like to place on the tree, they should bring it that night.

“We will also have free hot chocolate and cookies for everyone there,” said Norris. “I hear we will even be getting a visit from the big man himself, Santa Clause.”

There will also be additional refreshments available for purchase during the movie event.

“We will be selling refreshments such as popcorn, pizza and candy,” Norris said. “We will also be bringing back the snow machine for the kids and we look forward to everyone having a great time and getting excited about Christmas this year.

“This event is special to our community,” continued Norris, “and we love to be able to fellowship with all the local residents and wish everyone a Merry Christmas.”

Pates parking lot is located across from Pate’s Furniture and Hardware at 9120 Morgan St. in Laurel Hill.