LAUREL HILL — As the Laurel Hill Community Center gears up for its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 29, the staff is already hard at work.

Scotland County Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Graham announced that Jennifer Townsend will be the center’s supervisor while Catherine “Austin” Pruitte will be the assistant in the brand-new building.

“Scotland County P&R is extremely excited to add 2 wonderful additions to our team,” Graham said. “We feel like Jennifer Townsend and Austin Pruitte complement our team well and will be great assets not only to the Laurel Hill Community Center but to Scotland County. Our entire department is eager to open the center as it will expand on our current services and open many more doors to the citizens of Scotland County.”

Graham said the process of finding the two was difficult but in the end, he knew the right fit for the job.

“I have all of the confidence that our newest employees will embrace the challenge and do wonderful,” Graham said. “I am looking forward to seeing Jennifer and Austin grow as public service professionals. We work in such a great atmosphere as parks and recreation professionals and I am confident that their professionalism will expand and be an excellent fit for the Laurel Hill Community Center.”

The original recreation center was closed in 2020 and torn down as maintaining the building had become a high expenditure for the county, but county commissioners promised a new building would take its place after the community voiced concerns. The new facility features a gym with an indoor walking track, a teen room with an e-sports lab, two pickleball courts outside and two multipurpose rooms.

Townsend, who is originally from Moore County but has lived in Scotland County since 2013, will be an already-known face in the center to many of the children as she taught at Laurel Hill Elementary for nine years as well as coached the Scotland High swim team for three years.

“We are all excited for this brand new center,” Townsend said. “I’m looking forward to feeding off that excitement in the community and working with locals to fill our calendar with engaging activities that they would like to participate in. We are trying something totally new for Scotland County Parks and Recreation at Laurel Hill Community Center. I am looking forward to launching a really neat space for community teenagers in our video game teen room.”

She added her background in teaching was what made her make the leap for a career path change and to serve the Laurel Hill Community in another way.

“I love creating events and programs that will benefit families, and give them a safe, fun place to congregate,” Townsend said. “I applied for the job knowing that this position would be a new challenge for me, one that I am ready to take on and thrive at.”

Townsend added she likes to joke that she knows people in the community through their children from her teaching career, and is ready to see some former students.

“One of the best things about being a teacher is building relationships, and I love going around town and being recognized by my previous students,” Townsend said. “If you would like to stay updated with the center’s current events. Please follow us on our new Laurel Hill Community Center page. There is a survey available for community members to give me input on what events and activities they would be interested in seeing in our center.”

Pruitte also shares Townsend’s love of children, as she had originally been planning to be a teacher but with the escalation of violence in schools, she decided to look into another field. She says that this new opportunity has given her the chance to be a part of something historic for the community while being able to work and engage with children and teenagers.

“When I first heard the news of the new Laurel Hill Community Center plans there was nowhere else I wanted to be,” the Scotland County native said. “This new facility means a great deal to me personally, not only for my family but our community and county as a whole. My parents and their friends were frequent users of the old tennis courts when I was still in a stroller. I, myself, was a student at the old Laurel Hill School that once sat on the very spot of our new center.

“I have many memories on this foundation; from first friendships, lost teeth, picture days and food fights, to hosting birthday parties, watching basketball games and coaching my own children in the gym. I’m honored to be able to be a part of this new center,” Pruitte continued. “To see this beautiful new building sitting where our old school building once sat is bittersweet. I have children from 4 years old to almost 12 so I understand the need our community has. I want to be able to provide the families and children of our community with a safe and fun place to gather and make their own memories.”

Pruitte is also very familiar with Scotland County Parks and Recreation as she’s been coaching with the organization for over 10 years.

“I’m a mother of four so I understand the need for creating and giving our youth somewhere fun and safe to hang out and spend their free time,” Pruitte said. “I’ve always been an outdoors person with a love for sports … giving back has always been a passion of mine and this gives me the opportunity to do just that.”

The Laurel Hill Community Center open house and ribbon cutting will be on Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. The community center is located at 14940 Church Street in Laurel Hill.

For updates on the Laurel Hill Community Center, find the center on Facebook. Links to the survey, upcoming events and more are available on the page.