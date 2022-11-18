GIBSON — A search warrant Monday has led to the arrest of four people.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was conducted on a home on Frances Road. During the search, deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, stolen firearms and a stolen ATV.

During the initial search warrant 52-year-old Gina Chavis of Frances Road, 41-year-old Raven Brown of Francis Road, and 40-year-old David Rohde of Cheraw, South Carolina were all arrested.

Chavis was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and felony conspiracy. She was given a $30,000 bond.

Brown was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substances, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, felony conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $30,000 bond.

Rohde was charged with two counts of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. He was given an unsecured bond.

On Wednesday, James Young II, 37, of Frances Road was arrested in connection to the search warrant. He was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He was given a $50,000 bond. The possession of a weapon of mass destruction was due to Young having a sawed-off shotgun.