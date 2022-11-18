Stacey Cardona created a Charlie Brown-themed ornament. She is pictured with her art teacher, Mrs. Reneba Johnson.

LAURINBURG—The Scotland County School District is proud to announce the winners of this year’s Christmas Tree Decoration Contest.

This year our talented students created amazing ornaments that the district has two winners. From Scotland High School, senior Stacey Cardona, and from Laurel Hill Elementary School, fifth grader, Jayci Byrd are the winners of the ‘Tis The Season Christmas Tree Decoration contest. As the first-place winners, Stacey and Jayci will flip the switch on the community Christmas tree at the corner of Main and Church Streets for the “Christmas On Main” this Sunday.

This community partnership with ‘Tis the Season show Scotland County School’s renewed focus on Arts, highlighting the talent of our students and developing lasting relationships with the community.

Happy Holidays and congratulations to these talented students.