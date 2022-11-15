LAURINBURG — Hundreds of people enjoyed Saturday night’s Carolina Hearts Homecare Chamber on the Half Shell with 61 bushels of oysters eaten throughout the night.

According to Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English, it was the first time the event sold out of oysters as typically there are a few leftover bushels that are sold off.

“We sold 525 tickets this year which is the most we’ve ever sold and it’s the earliest we ever sold out,” English said. “It was outstanding this year. We love the support we get from the community and we couldn’t do this without all our sponsors and our volunteers. There’s a special thank you to St. Andrews staff and athletes who always step up to help with this event.”

This year’s event not only featured all-you-can-eat oysters but also Zaxby’s chicken wings, shrimp from Jerry’s Deli, Stanton’s Barbeque’s coleslaw, hushpuppies from Smithfield’s, Carlie C’s provided the cookies and drinks were provided by Mid-South Food.

At 7 p.m. attendees were treated to the Pizazz Band, who played an array of songs.

“This is our first time having the Pizazz Band and the crowd loves them,” English said. “Everyone is having a great time and we’ll potentially be bringing them back for a Laurinburg After 5.”