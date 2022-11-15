LAURINBURG — A Proctorville man is facing a series of charges after stealing from a Dollar General and fleeing police.

According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, 35-year-old Lee Hunt went into the Dollar General on McColl Road Monday and stole $170 of Red Bull. Hunt then left the store traveling on South Main Street to U.S. Highway 74 East.

Officers attempted to stop Hunt, but he refused to pull over and began a brief pursuit which ended in Robeson County where he stopped and was apprehended without an incident.

He was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, resisting arrest, driving while license revoked, expired registration, failure to stop at a stop sign, expired inspection and misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $6,500 bond.