Shooting at Speedway under investigation

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Speedway on South Main Street early Friday morning in response to shots fired.

The call came in around 1:30 a.m. and, upon arrival, officers spoke to the store clerk who reported that there had been three vehicles at the pumps — one male in a gold Trailblazer, one male in a silver passenger car and two males in another silver passenger car.

According to reports, the male in the Trailblazer walked over to the silver vehicle with one male in it, leaned in and took something out before fleeing back to his own vehicle. The one male in the silver vehicle then got out and went to the other silver vehicle and allegedly retrieved a handgun. He then began firing at the Trailblazer as it drove away.

The alleged shooter then got in his vehicle and, followed by the third vehicle, headed south on South Main Street after the Trailblazer.

A search was conducted of the area but none of the vehicles were located.

There was no damage to the business and no one involved in the shooting contacted law enforcement.

The incident is under investigation.