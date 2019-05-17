Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Scotsdale Road reported to the police department on Friday that someone had broken into her vehicle causing $350 damage to a window before stealing a purse, medication and assorted credit and debit cards valued at $185.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Woodburn Road reported to the police department on Friday that he had come outside to go to work and found his 2018 Jeep Wrangler had been taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Woodburn Road reported to the police department Friday that someone had broken into his vehicle and stole a Canon digital camera, Canon camera accessories, a GPS watch and assorted change valued at $5,900.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Two residents of Plaza Road reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had cut two tires on each of their vehicles causing $400 damage total.

Trespassing

LAURINBURG — Police were sent to Stewartsville Road Thursday after the Laurinburg Housing Authority reported that a female that had been banned from the property was at the location. Officers located Rachel Carter, 46, inside the residence and arrested her for trespassing. She was given a $300 bond.

Disorderly Conduct

LAURINBURG — Two Scotland High School students could be facing juvenile petitions after an SRO found the girls in a physical altercation in the cafeteria. The 14- and 15-year-old were taken to the main office and were released to their parents. Juvenile petitions are being obtained for simple affray and disorderly conduct.

