LAURINBURG—Scotland County Schools Career and Technical Education students and advisors attended the HOSA NC Sandhills Region Leadership Conference at St. Andrews University on Saturday and won big in the event’s competition.

HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) is an organization for future health care professionals and has been active in North Carolina since 1975.

Students from Spring Hill Middle School and Scotland High School took top honors at the conference.

From Spring Hill Middle School, Emma Burton, Maurice McMillian, and Abediel Mendez-Santigo took first, second and third place in medical terminology.

Christopher Walden placed first in prepared speaking.

Stephen Proctor and Neffateria McCutchen both took first place in health career display.

Bella Walder finished in first place for extemporaneous health poster.

Xavier McRae is the Spring Hill HOSA advisor.

Scotland High School students Wyatt McAllister and Mackenzie Sanford were finalists in the medical terminology competition.

Lillian Wyland and Ricky Zhang were finalists in the CPR competition.

June Hopkins and Melissa Smith are the Scotland High School advisors.

The achievements of our students highlights the Scotland County Schools high expectations for success, as outlined in the district’s strategic plan. These students are a shining example of the mission of Scotland County Schools — preparing for the future to build and sustain a strong community.