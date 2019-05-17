Life and times of Henrietta Davis

Henrietta Davis has a life chock-full of American history. It began in Laurinburg, where her great-great-grandmother, Clara Green Alford, was born into slavery. Her great-grandmother, Julette Alford Davis, was born into slavery in 1860. Her grandmother died in 1900 birthing Gertrude Davis, her mother. Henrietta already had 100 years of lineage in Laurinburg before she was born.

Will Adams is believed to be her biological father. Henrietta Davis was born Aug. 27, 1916. Alejandro Romano was her stepfather. He was born in Puerto Rico in 1894 to Cuban parents. Puerto Rico became a U.S. territory four years later. Somehow, his mother made her way there and birthed him the year before Cuba’s war of independence. Alejandro, Henrietta, and her mother lived on what was Cook Street in Laurinburg. Her grandmother lived behind what’s now named Solid Rock Baptist Church. Henrietta remembers playing along the railroad tracks and nearby brook. These were years of innocence.

Henrietta was 4 when voting rights were extended to include women in 1920. The 19th Amendment passed that year. She was 7 in 1923 when she enrolled at Laurinburg Institute. That year she met her biological father for the first and only time. Cameron A. Morrison was governor of North Carolina. His administration eliminated the black vote with literacy tests, poll taxes, and violence. Angus Wilton McClean was North Carolina governor through Henrietta’s remaining years at the school. Lynching was so rampant, both governors deployed National Guard troops during their administrations. Henrietta left Laurinburg Institute in 1927 when her family moved to Raleigh.

She was 23 years old in 1939 when World War II began. Life in those times was ruled by the looming terror of the Ku Klux Klan. Joseph Simons revived the Klan to include middle-class Americans – doctors, lawyers, judges. This second incarnation was distinguished by use of burning crosses and white robes. They also targeted Catholics, foreigners, and Jews. This Klan controlled elections in various states for half of Henrietta’s life. Simons died May 18, 1945. Henrietta Davis completed high school in June of that year. She was 29 years old.

She was 39 in 1955 when she birthed her youngest child. That same year, Laurinburg Institute moved to its current location on McGirts Bridge Road. Ten years later, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 passed on Aug. 6. It outlawed discriminatory voting practices 95 years after the 15th Amendment granted blacks the right to vote. Those practices included literacy tests, poll taxes, and violence. Henrietta, technically, became a full U.S. citizen 21 days before her 49th birthday.

I spent time with Henrietta Davis at her home in Roxbury, Massachusetts. Two of her daughters were there and one of her granddaughters was, too. For those who know American history, Henrietta’s presence commands the room. She speaks with gestures and smiles. Words are used too. There’s a motherly feel to her delivery. It’s a soft roar that reverts to gestures and smiles. Granular details are excluded. Understandably, she just doesn’t remember sometimes. Henrietta is 102 years old. She recalls the sentiment of periods of her life. She remembers her love of reading developed at Laurinburg Institute. She remembers always doing her best at work, including, picking cotton.

This woman retired from the Division of Employment Security in Boston, Massachusetts. She helped people of all races find jobs. Her retired years were spent volunteering as a driver for a Christian elementary school. She volunteered at a Catholic pre-school afterwards. She was a foster grandparent, too. I listened intently to Henrietta Davis – Laurinburg Institute’s oldest alumni. I heard a woman still open to new experiences. I heard a woman open still to learning and sharing. She laughed freely. She smiled often with the likeability quotient of an ambassador or peacekeeper.

Henrietta Davis could have wilted from the enormity of her life challenges. She was the smallest of six siblings. Her biological father was absent. She stayed with relatives throughout her life because her mother sparsely cared for her. Henrietta felt unwanted for many reasons, including her diminutive stature. This was a woman making sense of the world alone. There was much to figure out, too.

For her first 50 years one thing was lower than black men in America – black women. To be black up to the 1960s was to accept things as they were or be aspirational. I sat with Henrietta for two hours. This woman greeted me with a kiss on the cheek. We embraced. We held hands as if there’s history together. And, there is. Not familial. Not social. We share American history as noted here. We also share 115 years of Laurinburg Institute history. Henrietta, though, lived her first 50 years in looming terror. There were recessions, social movements and wars sown in. Few Laurinburg Institute alumni are left from these times.

The youngest among us are in their 30s. Many of them originate from cities and towns that excluded blacks when they were booming. These alumni are defined by pop-culture and the information age. Those of us in our 40s lived through the 1970s and 80s black liberation movement. We experienced the end of the industrial age. World events and social movements define us. There’s also alumni from the Civil Rights Movement. They’re in their 60s now.

Henrietta Davis applied the gains from earlier years of that movement. She attended Northeastern University when these alumni were at Laurinburg Institute. Some marched. Others touted ideology through essays and poems. They sang songs of protest – gospel and secular. They exhausted the black power salute. This once rebellious bunch now serves on our alumni association and Board of Trustees.

In 2016, they inducted 99-year-old Henrietta Davis into our Hall of Fame. They also honored her as a Legacy Alumni. These are the highest honors our school bestows. They represent our founders. Henrietta is the only living alumni to attend under the leadership of our founders. Emmanuel and Tinny McDuffie are the only founders and school officials to meet our oldest alumni – Henrietta Davis. There’s greater meaning attached to honoring her. She’s living testament to the beginning of Laurinburg Institute.

Hall of Fame induction and Legacy Alumni honors are for those who embody school principles – character, integrity, leadership. These principles orbit a peace sign in the school seal. The school name prominently hovers above. The incorporation year sits below and is doubly encircled with what’s previously described. That seal is etched in our minds. For many alumni, it symbolizes redemption. We arrived at the school with exhausted options elsewhere. The school changed the trajectory of our lives. For other alumni, the seal encapsulates good times. That seal and those honors stir memories of the best of our Laurinburg Institute experiences. Current leadership, though, unwittingly cheapens these moments.

Henrietta Davis was honored with plain paper, store bought certificates. Anyone can buy them at Staples or Walmart. That Hall of Fame certificate is disturbing. The school seal is there, but in purple and gold. School colors are royal blue and gold. Sometimes they’re navy blue and white. Carolina blue is also used. Honors of this magnitude mandate professional graphic design. They also require uniformity to fully invoke the prestige of each honor.

The Legacy Alumni certificate is equally disturbing. A block of typewritten text in all capital letters is plastered on the front. The school seal is missing. Someone hand-wrote Henrietta Davis’ name, class, and the date of issuance on the certificate. Nothing about this is honorable. It looks like a consolation prize. Thankfully, Henrietta didn’t receive these certificates in person. One of her daughters retrieved them. We expect honors reflective of the founders of Laurinburg Institute and the thousands of alumni responsible for its legacy.

Generic is unacceptable.

Henrietta Davis turns 103 years old in August. She’s this close to the days black people were worked beyond human endurance. In 1978, Henrietta earned a degree in recreational studies from Northeastern University. She completed one class each year for 21 years. Her name is inscribed in brick on the university’s Walk of Fame. She’s also a mother of five – four girls, one boy. Four are college graduates. The city of Boston honors Henrietta annually as a centenarian. This includes a ceremony and custom certificate. The Laurinburg Exchange honors her here with this story. Most notably, Henrietta was the first honoree of the northeast chapter of National Alumni of Laurinburg Institute.

She was honored again in April 2019 on behalf of thousands of fellow alumni. I presented Henrietta custom framed memorabilia. That piece includes commemorative posters of all northeast chapter events. It also includes a print of Autumn Cobeland’s 2003 Laurinburg Institute watercolor. She’s an award winning artist in Raleigh, NC. This piece is also displayed on the Scotland County Tourism Authority’s web site. We want the next hundred years to be chock-full of honors for Henrietta Davis. All Laurinburg Institute ever needs is held in abundance by thousands of alumni – including her.

Andre Mack is a Laurinburg Institute alumni and regular contributor to The Laurinburg Exchange.