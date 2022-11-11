LAURINBURG — The Battered But Not Broken event set for Nov. 19 hopes to raise community members up after going through domestic violence.

“This is our fourth event but each event serves a purpose for different things,” said Clarieana Gillis. “This one focuses on mental stability, financial wealth, building yourself up after going through physical and mental domestic abuse.”

The event is a partnership with the Scotland County Health Department, the Domestic Violence Rape Crisis Center and Bossisters.

There will be three speakers at the event, who are all Laurinburg natives. “Our main speaker is Andrea Strong who resides in San Antonio, Texas,” Gillis said. “She is a San Antonio Platoon Leader and motivational speaker. She works alongside her Leadership Team, Platoon, Partners, Sponsor and Community Volunteers to target challenges such as food insecurity in under-resourced communities.”

Other speakers include Neatte Ridgeway who is a visionary, author and the CEO of Bossisters along with A’zar Bostic who currently resides in Charlotte and is a core engineer and tech analyst. “Tickets are $10 and are available now but can also be purchased at the door,” Gillis said. “Ticket purchases also include an entry for a few raffles we have lined up. We are looking to reach out to families and not just individuals. We want to grow and educate each other on the different categories because as people of different walks we all can learn from each other.”

The Battered But Not Broken event will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Harley’s located at 10103 McColl Road.

Katelin Gandee is the former senior reporter for the Laurinburg Exchange