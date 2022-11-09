LAURINBURG — During Monday night’s county commissioners meeting, commissioners Betty Blue Gholston and Carol McCall were recognized for their decades of outstanding service to Scotland County and the community.

Commissioner Carol McCall worked for 35 years for Scotland County Government, working in the health department, social services, and parks and recreation. After her service as an employee Commissioner McCall was first elected as a county commissioner in 2010 and has served on the board of commissioners for the last 12 years, serving 2 and a half years as chair of the board.

Commissioner Betty Blue Gholston first entered elected office in Scotland County in 1975 as a member of the Wagram Town Council. Commissioner Gholston served for 12 years on the Wagram Town Council and then served 12 additional years on the Scotland County Board of Education. Commissioner Gholston was first elected to the Scotland County Board of Commissioners in 2002 as the first African American female to serve on the board. She served a total of 16 years on the board of commissioners, having been off the board from 2010-2014.

As a token of appreciation, both commissioners were presented with plaques in the shape of Scotland County.