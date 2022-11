LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Fire Department responded to a downtown merchant Tuesday night.

According to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen, the LFD and the Wagram Fire Department responded to Quality Parts on Railroad Street around 6:50 p.m. Around 20 firefighters put out the small fire that was caused by some hoses which had been cut earlier in the day.

The damage inside the store was minimal and no one was injured.