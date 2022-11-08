LAURINBURG — The preliminary results of the 2022 General Election for Scotland County are as follows.
- U.S. Senate
1. Ted Budd – 4,891
Republican Party
2. Cheri Beasley – 4,316
Democratic Party
3. Shannon Bray – 151
Libertarian Party
4. Matthew Hoh – 77
Green Party
- U.S. House District 9
1. Richard Hudson – 5,099
Republican Party
2. Ben Clark – 4,304
Democratic Party
- State Senate District 24
1. Danny Britt – 5,044
Republican Party
2. Darrel Gibson – 4,389
Democratic Party
- State House District 48
1. Melissa Swarbrick – 4,805
Republican Party
2. Garland Pierce – 4,640
Democratic Party
- Supreme Court Justice Seat 3
1. Richard Dietz – 4,914
Republican Party
2. Lucy Inman – 4,426
Democratic Party
- Supreme Court Justice Seat 5
1. Trey Allen – 4,946
Republican Party
2. Sam Ervin – 4,402
Democratic Party
- Appeals Court Judge Seat 8
1. Julee Flood – 4,882
Republican Party
2. Carolyn Thompson – 4,414
Democratic Party
- Appeals Court Jusge Seat 9
1. Donna Stroud – 5,044
Republican Party
2. Brad Salmon – 4,262
Democratic Party
- Appeals Court Judge Seat 10
1. John Tyson – 4,992
Republican Party
2. Gale Adams – 4,305
Democratic Party
- Appeals Court Judge Seat 11
1. Michael Stading – 4,934
Republican Party
2. Darren Jackson – 4,384
Democratic Party
- Board of Commissioners: Spring Hill Township
1. Bo Frizzell – 5,094
Republican Party
2. Milton W. Farmer – 4,248
Democratic Party
- Board of Commissioners: Stewartsville Township (two seats)
1. Tim Ivey – 5,149
Republican Party
2. Darwin (Duke) Williams – 4,510
Democratic Party
3. Tracey Dockery Williams – 3,182
Democratic Party
- Clerk of Superior Court
1. W. Philip McRae – 6,665
Democratic Party
- Sheriff
1. Ralph Kersey – 5,937
Republican Party
2. Sheronica Smith – 3,497
Democratic Party
- Board of Education: At-Large (two seats)
1. Summer Woodside – 4,976
2. Vicki C. Jackson – 4,263
3. Phillip L. Gregory – 3,479
- Board of Education: Stewartsville Township (two seats)
1. Herman L. Tyson – 5,190
2. Jason Clark – 4,951
- Soil and Water Conservation: District Supervisor (two seats)
1. Edward T. Carmichael – 4,279
2. Ryan Gibson – 4,038
3. Bracey Stone – 3,348