LAURINBURG — The preliminary results of the 2022 General Election for Scotland County are as follows.

U.S. Senate

1. Ted Budd – 4,891

Republican Party

2. Cheri Beasley – 4,316

Democratic Party

3. Shannon Bray – 151

Libertarian Party

4. Matthew Hoh – 77

Green Party

U.S. House District 9

1. Richard Hudson – 5,099

Republican Party

2. Ben Clark – 4,304

Democratic Party

State Senate District 24

1. Danny Britt – 5,044

Republican Party

2. Darrel Gibson – 4,389

Democratic Party

State House District 48

1. Melissa Swarbrick – 4,805

Republican Party

2. Garland Pierce – 4,640

Democratic Party

Supreme Court Justice Seat 3

1. Richard Dietz – 4,914

Republican Party

2. Lucy Inman – 4,426

Democratic Party

Supreme Court Justice Seat 5

1. Trey Allen – 4,946

Republican Party

2. Sam Ervin – 4,402

Democratic Party

Appeals Court Judge Seat 8

1. Julee Flood – 4,882

Republican Party

2. Carolyn Thompson – 4,414

Democratic Party

Appeals Court Jusge Seat 9

1. Donna Stroud – 5,044

Republican Party

2. Brad Salmon – 4,262

Democratic Party

Appeals Court Judge Seat 10

1. John Tyson – 4,992

Republican Party

2. Gale Adams – 4,305

Democratic Party

Appeals Court Judge Seat 11

1. Michael Stading – 4,934

Republican Party

2. Darren Jackson – 4,384

Democratic Party

Board of Commissioners: Spring Hill Township

1. Bo Frizzell – 5,094

Republican Party

2. Milton W. Farmer – 4,248

Democratic Party

Board of Commissioners: Stewartsville Township (two seats)

1. Tim Ivey – 5,149

Republican Party

2. Darwin (Duke) Williams – 4,510

Democratic Party

3. Tracey Dockery Williams – 3,182

Democratic Party

Clerk of Superior Court

1. W. Philip McRae – 6,665

Democratic Party

Sheriff

1. Ralph Kersey – 5,937

Republican Party

2. Sheronica Smith – 3,497

Democratic Party

Board of Education: At-Large (two seats)

1. Summer Woodside – 4,976

2. Vicki C. Jackson – 4,263

3. Phillip L. Gregory – 3,479

Board of Education: Stewartsville Township (two seats)

1. Herman L. Tyson – 5,190

2. Jason Clark – 4,951

Soil and Water Conservation: District Supervisor (two seats)

1. Edward T. Carmichael – 4,279

2. Ryan Gibson – 4,038

3. Bracey Stone – 3,348