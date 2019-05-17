Explorer Post 4500 hoping to build on foundation

The Exchange file photo Anatia Deberry, a member of Explorer Post 4500, practices CPR to get certifited during the Health Care Exploring Post program open house last year. Students also learned how to manually take blood pressure and how a defibrillator works. The Exchange file photo Anatia Deberry, a member of Explorer Post 4500, practices CPR to get certifited during the Health Care Exploring Post program open house last year. Students also learned how to manually take blood pressure and how a defibrillator works.

LAURINBURG — After one year in existence, Explorer Post 4500 is still hoping for a more solid footing among those interested in a career within the health care industry.

Aimed at youth between the ages of 14 and 20 — specifically those students who are in high school — the Post began in May 2019 with 10 members. In the months that followed, attrition took a handful away and the Post has operated since with between seven and 10 members.

“That fall-off showed us we had to do a better job of identifying those students with an interest in health care careers,” said Bob Weagraff, a mentor with Post 4500 and the lean facilitator with Scotland Health Care System. “One part of the process is a career survey (that) helps pinpoint students who may be interested.”

Post 4500 meets once a month between September and May. The focus of the Post’s efforts are youth-driven, according to Weagraff.

“First, we chose health care because it’s an area where the need is evident,” he said. “But we don’t mandate what is taught. We want youth to tell us what interests them.”

Weagraff added that the health care industry is far more expansive than most students realize. Because of that, initial interests may change.

“Some students do change their interest within the field once they start with us, that’s a fair statement,” he said.

The advisor for Post 4500 is Dr. Doug Nederostek, who is a physician in the emergency department at Scotland Memorial Hospital with a long background in scouting. He is an Eagle Scout who got interested in health care through his experience with an Explorer post.

“He does a really good job with the students,” Weagraff said. “And everyone at the hospital, from President Greg Wood on down, have been very supportive of the program.”

Post 4500, once is starts up again in September, will have a new area of interest available for students.

“We’ve got a helicopter on site now, so that will bring a whole new aspect for them to get familiar with,” Weagraff said.

In short, Weagraff said the Explorer post’s aim is to “expose young people to the opportunities available in health care.”

Although the next meeting is a couple of months away, anyone who may be interested in the Explorer post can call Weagraff at 910-291-7933 or 910-384-4770.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

The Exchange file photo Anatia Deberry, a member of Explorer Post 4500, practices CPR to get certifited during the Health Care Exploring Post program open house last year. Students also learned how to manually take blood pressure and how a defibrillator works. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Explorers.jpg The Exchange file photo Anatia Deberry, a member of Explorer Post 4500, practices CPR to get certifited during the Health Care Exploring Post program open house last year. Students also learned how to manually take blood pressure and how a defibrillator works.