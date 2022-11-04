LAURINBURG — The Scotland Memorial Library is gearing up for the holidays.

This month is DINOvemeber which is featuring dinosaur crafts including dino egg take and make kits. Toddler storytimes, which are Tuesdays at 10 a.m. will be dinosaur themed as will the craft days at 3:30 on Nov. 10 and Nov. 17.

Just before Thanksgiving, the library will be hosting a movie day from 3 to 4:30 showing “The Good Dinosaur,” it is asked that you RSVP for the movie.

In December, the library will be getting into the holiday spirit with Joy the Clown who will be performing some holiday magic on Dec. 21.

“We’re really excited to have her out here,” said Youth Services Librarian Jenna Maley. “We’ve had her out here for our Bubble Day in Hammond Park so we’re excited to have her back. She’s going to be putting on a magic show from 10 to 11 a.m. and she’ll have a dove and a rabbit for the kids to enjoy after her show.”

The magic show will be the last event the library is holding for 2022, as they will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 22 and reopen on Jan. 3.

For more information on the library’s events contact the Scotland Memorial Library at 910-276-0563.