Break-in LAURINBURG — A resident of Produce Market Road reported to the police department on Friday that someone broke into their vehicle and stole a Taurus 9mm pistol.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Beta Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons broke in through a rear door and stole a toilet.

LAURINBURG — North Laurinburg Baptist Church on Lee’s Mill Road reported to the police department on Saturday that someone forced their way into the church through a side door and stole plastic cups, plastic plates and toilet tissue.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pembroke reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into their vehicle while it was parked at the Scotland Memorial Hospital parking lot. A purse with miscellaneous items was stolen.

Vandalism LAURINBURG — A resident of North Main Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had scratched the exterior paint of their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Marcellus Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone had busted out the window of the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wagram Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons threw a rock through the window of the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Nichols Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone threw a rock through the window of the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Monday that someone busted out their rear windshield.

Fraud LAURINBURG — St. Mary’s Catholic Church reported to the police department on Friday that someone had used the church’s banking information to make several purchases totaling $741.

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Auto Sales reported to the police department on Monday that they had sent $5,490 to a person in Florida to purchase vehicle parts but never received the parts.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Church Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had opened a Verizon Wireless account in their name.

Shooting LAURINBURG — Police responded to U.S. Hwy. 401 after a vehicle with two adults inside reported their vehicle had been shot at. Officers found that a bullet had struck the driver’s side door, but no one was injured.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Corona Avenue after a residence with four adults inside reported the residence had been shot at. Officers found that bullets had entered through an exterior wall into the kitchen, and no one was injured.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Sophia Lamonds, 38, of Laurinburg was arrested Friday on a warrant for felony probation violation and trespassing. She was given a $15,100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Ronnie Pankey, 67, of Pineview Drive was arrested Friday for driving while impaired. He was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Terrance McKoy, 25, of Wagram Street was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Scotland County for robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor. He was given a $60,000 bond. LAURINBURG — Kelly Kohl, 30, of Hamlet was arrested Saturday for felony possession of fentanyl, possession with intent to sell fentanyl, felony possession of Xanax, maintaining a place for drug sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and a fugitive warrant out of Marlboro County on several other drug charges and identity theft. She was also wanted on warrants out of Richmond County for obtaining property by false pretenses, financial card theft, felony conspiracy along with failure to appear for speeding, careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked, misdemeanor larceny and simple assault. She was given a $168,500 bond. LAURINBURG — Lacy Britt III, 52, of Rosemary Lane was arrested Saturday on a warrant out of New Hanover County for misdemeanor probation violation. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Keyonda Bethea, 28, of Rockingham was arrested Sunday for driving while impaired and failure to appear in Scotland County for driving while impaired and careless and reckless driving. She was given a $3,450 bond.

LAURINBURG — Xavier Terry, 27, of Charlotte was arrested Monday for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG —Annette McNair, 53, of South Main Street was arrested Monday on a warrant out of Wake County for insurance fraud and obtaining property under false pretense. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Heather Padilla, 36, of Anita Drive was arrested Monday for misdemeanor stalking. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG —Joseph Burroughs, 36, of Kiser Road was arrested Monday for carrying a concealed weapon. He was released on a written promise to appear.

