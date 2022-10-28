Effective immediately, Scotland Health has a change in the masking policy. Medical loop masks are no longer required in all areas of the hospital system including practices. Masks are required if a patient presents with flu or covid symptoms such as: cough, sore throat, fever, diarrhea, etc. Visitors will be required to wear a mask if visiting a Covid or flu-positive patient or a patient under investigation.

Visiting hours at Scotland Memorial Hospital remain 8:00 am – 8:30 pm daily. Visitors will check in with the screener upon entry.

Scotland Health will continue to monitor and update our policies as appropriate based on community transmission levels. The health and safety of our patients and team continue to be a top priority at Scotland Health. For the most up-to-date information on visitation restrictions, please continue to follow the Scotland Health Facebook page.