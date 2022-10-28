Samaritan’s Purse will be collecting shoebox gifts filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys to deliver them around the world.

Individuals can select a pack for a boy or girl with age ranges of 2-4, 5-9 and 10-14. Any standard-size shoebox will work.

Participants are asked to select one “wow” item such as a doll, a soccer ball with a pump, or a stuff animal, along with hygiene items and school supplies. Items that are not wanted include candy, toothpaste, used or damaged items, war-related toys, or breakable items.

A donation of $10 per box provides for the Greatest Gift Gospel booklet printed in their language. For more ideas, visit, samaritanpurse.org/occ-gift-suggestions.

“By filling a shoebox, you have the opportunity to impact the life of a child in a country you may never have the opportunity to visit,” states a press release. “The gift-filled shoebox demonstrates God’s love in a tangible way, and for many children, is their first gift ever.”

National Collection week is November 14-21. Bring your shoebox to Spring Hill Baptist Church in Wagram during this time. For hours of operation call the church at 910-369-2335.

If you are interested in volunteering or for further information, please call Linda Marshall at 910-506-4179.

Drop-off site hours begin on Monday, Nov. 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and conclude the following Monday.