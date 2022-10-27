LAUREL HILL — A Rockingham woman was arrested Tuesday after being found to have more than an ounce of methamphetamine in her vehicle after a traffic stop.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hwy. 74. It was during that traffic stop that 67-year-old Vickie Davis of Billy Covington Road was arrested.

Davis was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell, deliver and manufacture Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Exchange.