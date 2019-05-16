Hot dry weather forecast for Scotland County

LAURINBURG — Since Hurricane Florence visited the region and stay for a couple of days, dumping massive amounts of rain throughout Scotland County — followed by Tropical Storm Michael one month later — many farmers and residents have been looking forward to drought-like conditions in an effort to get things dried up.

They will get their wish over at least the next 10 days.

According to the National Weather Service in Raleigh, as well as AccuWeather, Laurinburg and Scotland County will see lots of sun and temperatures at or above 90 degrees between Friday and at least next weekend.

“We’ve got highs building over central North Carolina and over the southeastern regions of the U.S. for an extended amount of time,” said meteorologist Kathleen Carroll. “We have southwest flows at the surface and that is going to affect and warm moist air into the region.”

When asked if the dry weather is good for areas with standing water from the hurricane season, she adds it is good.

“Any period of dry weather is welcomed, especially for people affected by the storm,” said Carroll. “We all could use a dry out.”

She says from now to next Thursday, the forecast for Laurinburg is expected to have 90 to 95 highs.

“It could change and drop Sunday and Monday but it still looks like 90-degree weather there,” said Carroll.

As it stands now, After a high of 91 on Friday, the next six days will see sunny and 93 Saturday; sunny and 90 Sunday, mostly sunny and 90 Monday; mostly sunny and 91 Tuesday; mostly sunny and 90 on Wednesday; and partly sunny and 92 Thursday.

Humidity is expected to add to the heat on Saturday, Monday and Thursday.

Similar weather could extend into the weekend.

