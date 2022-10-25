Mia McLaughlin and her brother Cameron hopped into the bucket of a bucket truck to get an idea of what it would feel like to operate one.

Kingo Stubbs, 9, took a moment for a photo opportunity on one of the trucks on display.

After checking out the inside of the John Deere tractor Lexi Brown, 5, and Liam Hodges, 7, climbed inside the tire well showing the size of the massive vehicle.

HAMLET — Richmond Community College held the first-ever Touch A Truck event on Friday.

“We had right at 1,000 people at the event between participants, volunteers, community organizations and businesses,” said Bell. “This was the first time we put something like this on, so we were very pleased with the turn out.”

Each truck or vehicle, according to Bell, provided a unique experience for everyone.

“We were able to showcase our own heavy equipment from our lineman program, truck driver training, forklift operator and the ambulance for our Emergency Medical Science programs and our BLET car,” explained Bell. “We were also planning to have a helicopter from UNC Air Ambulance, however it was diverted by a call when it was in route to the Cole Auditorium.”

Along with all the types of heavy equipment, the event also showcased other types of vendors as well.

“J&C catering, Millstone BBQ, and the RCC Foundation sold food to the crowd in attendance,” said Bell. “The Leath Memorial Library provided storytelling and the Discovery Place also provided games and activities.”

“Our Early Childhood Education students, REACH BETA Club members, Richmond Student Ambassadors and faculty and staff all helped out with making the event a success,” Bell graciously added.

The idea to hold this type of event was brought up by Dean of Allied Health and Human Services Janet Sims, according to Bell, as a way of showcasing different careers and linking them to the different programs RCC offers.

“We really did have a great response from many businesses and local organizations when we asked for their participation in this event,” said Bell.

Sheri Dunn-Ramsay, Vice President for Marketing & Strategic Planning said the group wanted to provide an opportunity for attendees to participate in an experience where they can see careers in action that lead to high paying, in-demand careers in their local community.

“We provide hands-on training for many of these careers as well as resources and services for all types of businesses large and small,” said Dunn-Ramsay. “The College appreciates the tremendous support from our local companies that made it possible for this event to happen.”