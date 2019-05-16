Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Anson Avenue reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had broken into his 2001 Ford Escape and stole the registration plate from inside the back window. There was no damage done to the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McLaurin Avenue reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into the residence and stole two Samsung Galaxy Tablets, a black belt, a gold ring and gold coins totaling $1,428.

Assault

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital on Wednesday when a 16-year-old male was brought in after being assaulted in the front yard of his home on Anson Avenue. The teen reported that he was outside when two men approached him and began assaulting him, causing him to have a broken nose. The victim told officers he was assaulted because he had pushed the men’s cousin off of a bike earlier in the day. He was treated and released.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — David Bass, 46, of Elizabeth Drive was arrested Wednesday for assault on a female and communicating threats warrants out of Richmond County. He wasn’t give a bond.

LAURINBURG — Amanda Lynn Dunn, 25, was arrested Wednesday for violation of domestic violence protection order. She wasn’t given a bond.

