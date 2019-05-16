Dutch attends Missing & Exploited Children Seminar

LAURINBURG — A local official has returned from an exclusive seminar that gave her valuable information in working missing children cases for Scotland County.

Samantha Cameron Dutch, supervisor of Scotland County Emergency Communications, attended the Missing & Exploited Children Seminar for Chief Executive Officers, held at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in Alexandria, Virginia.

“This has been one of the most valuable experiences for me in my 11 years in public safety,” said Dutch. “To have been selected in itself, was an honor, but to be able to bring this knowledge home and put it into practice, is a plus for the citizens of Scotland County.”

The invitation-only program is designed exclusively for law enforcement executives, 9-1-1 Communications Center directors, and Missing Persons Clearinghouse managers. It was created in 1997 and funded by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency.

The CEOMEC training seminar discusses the needed steps in implementing best practices for call takers, responding officers, investigators, and command staff.

Together with 29 other chiefs, 9-1-1 communications directors, missing persons clearinghouse managers and designated command staff, Dutch is now one of more than 6,000 public safety leaders who have completed this specialized training program.

On May 7-9, as a guest of NCMEC, Dutch and other candidates selected to attend had all travel and lodging expenses during training covered by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children through a grant by the Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency (OJJDP).

The Missing Children Seminar for Chief Executive Officers provides attendees with in-depth information, policies and resources to handle cases of missing, abducted and exploited children.

