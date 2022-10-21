LAURINBURG — Scotland Health recently held its annual board of trustees meeting to select new board members and to express appreciation to outgoing members for their service.

Newly elected Scotland Health board members are John McLaurin of Laurinburg, Bryan Maynor of Pembroke, and Elizabeth Munnerlyn of Bennettsville. Sybil Bullard, successful business and community leader from Pembroke was elected as the new chair. Scott Andrews, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Bennettsville and Bennettsville resident was named vice-chair. Dr. Jennifer Isenhour has assumed the role of Chief of Medical Staff previously held by outgoing board member, Dr. Kurt Jute.

In his final meeting as chair, Chip Shytle also recognized outgoing trustees who had served their maximum terms, David Harling, Bobby Hinson, Becca Hughes, as well as outgoing Chief of Staff, Dr. Kurt Jute. These four board members were thanked and honored for their dedication, support, and service to the healthcare system. Mr. Shytle was thanked as well for his service as chair to the board and given gifts of appreciation.

Other business included approval of the annual Operating and Capital Budget targeting performance that would allow Scotland Health to maintain their A- Bond rating. The board also approved the Community Health program for the new year to continue the commitment to improving the health of the region it serves.

“I am honored to serve as the new Chair and thankful that we ended this past fiscal year strongly while continuing to make a difference in the health of our community. I am confident that we will continue our successes due to the commitment of our trustees, physicians, volunteers, and hospital staff working together to deliver the quality care expected by our healthcare system,” stated Sybil Bullard.

For information about Scotland Health Care System and the board of trustees, contact the president’s office at 910-291-7501.