LAURINBURG — Area residents joined many North Carolinians in Raleigh last week to petition at the Second Chance Lobby Day.

Last Tuesday, the event was to support an opportunity for people with unfavorable backgrounds because of criminal records across the state and to show the importance of criminal justice reform.

“We looked forward to a day filled with public testimonials, free food, music, and a chance to meet with elected officials within the General Assembly building,” said Christopher Mitchell, chairman for Southeastern Regional Reentry Council and Scotland County Reentry Council. “The Southeastern Regional Reentry Council (Hoke, Robeson and Scotland Counties) joined close to 1,200 people who showed up in their support of second chance opportunities.”

He added transportation was provided all across the state and the NC Second Chance Alliance was well represented by the members present.

“The NC Second Chance Alliance is a statewide alliance of people with criminal records, their family members, service providers, congregations, community leaders and concerned citizens that have come together to address the causes of criminal records and the barriers they create to allow for successful reentry,” said Mitchell.

He listed the bills the crowds came to show support for:

— A Fair Chance policy for public employment and occupational licensing/certification that facilitates fair consideration of an applicant’s criminal history. (HB460/SB545 Fair Chance Hiring and SB305 Occupational Licensing Board Reform)

— Clean Slate reforms that expand access to criminal record expungement. (SB562 The Second Chance Act/HB121 Expunction Related to RTA/No Conviction and H132/S82, Dismissal or Not Guilty/Automatic Expunction)

— Investments in education, treatment, and other reentry-focused programs in jails and prisons as well as community-based reentry services, including local reentry councils. (SB561/HB463 Education/Job Readiness in Prisons and Jails and SB407 Funds to Aid Jails with Addiction Treatment)

— Elimination of unaffordable criminal court costs and common-sense limitations on driver’s license suspensions for failure to pay traffic court costs. (HB226 2019 AOC Legislative Changes and SB494 Revocation of License/Penalty/Costs)

Judicial discretion for mandatory minimums and funding for Drug Courts. (SB404 NC First Step Act and SB251 Modernization of Drug Court Program)

— Resolving of all pending charges and orders for arrest prior to release from prison. (SB/HB to be determined.)

Mitchell added the SB562 The Second Chance Act/HB121 was recently passed in the Senate and the House.

For information about the Southeastern Regional Reentry Council and Scotland County Reentry Council, email cmitchell@reentryprogram.org or call the Rentry hotline, 910-405-2499.

Courtesy photo Chris Mitchell, Edward Allen, Kenneth Sumutta, Elizabeth Anderson and Mary Evans stand with Sen. Tom McInnis at the Second Chance Lobby Day event.