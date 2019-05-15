Perfect cheesy potluck dish is a real hit

At The Laurinburg Exchange office, we enjoy celebrating anything we can in order to get an office potluck lunch. Recently we celebrated our newest member — Cody McKeithan — with one.

So naturally, I began searching Pinterest trying to figure out what I was going to make this time — because I have this weekly column and I need content.

So I discovered “Pizza Dip” and I made some natural tweaks to it. What were those tweaks you might ask — but if you’d continued to follow this column you won’t be surprised — it’s garlic and cheese, shocker.

The original recipe called for “one cup of mozzarella” and I’d say I probably have at least two and one-half cups, if not more. I just really like cheese. Also, there was not a single call for garlic anywhere in this recipe so naturally I had to change that and add basil because I mean seasonings.

This entire recipe went over very well in the office and I was a big fan myself. Originally I bought a baguette to cut, toast and serve with it, but, when I took the leftovers home, I ended up using tortilla chips, which are also amazing with this. Also, if I’m being honest, I ate the dip with a spoon, too, because it was just so good.

So if you want something for a party, potluck or for movie night, here’s one for you to try — and it’s probably the most simple thing you will ever do.

***

Ingredients …

2 8 oz packages of cream cheese (softened)

1/2 cup of sour cream

1 tablespoon of garlic

1 tablespoon of oregano

1 tablespoon of basil

2 1/2 cups of cheese

14 ounce can of pizza sauce

Pepperoni

***

Directions …

Preheat the oven to 350

Mix cream cheese, sour cream, garlic, oregano and basil together in a bowl until smooth. Move to a 9×9 baking dish smoothing it out to cover the bottom of the dish. Top with a layer of pepperoni then add pizza sauce on top in an even layer.

Add cheese evenly on top then add another layer of pepperoni. Put in the oven and cook for 20-30 minutes or until cheese is bubbling.

Remove from oven and enjoy.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at 910-506-3171 or [email protected]