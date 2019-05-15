SCOTLAND SMORGASBOARD

Tell us about your restaurant/history?

Owner Julius Powell remembers serving up shaved ice with his father — now he is serving crowds in North Carolina and South Carolina.

“It’s funny how history repeats itself,” said Powell. “Someone reminded me of how I used to walk with my father as he shaved ice off of those big ice blocks at baseball games. Now, I’ve had a food truck for eight years and love going to family reunions, church functions, fundraisers, and birthday parties.”

What are your specialties?

Powell said he simplified his menu for optimal results for his customers at festivals.

“I make regular and red velvet funnel cakes and I have eight flavors that they can choose from to mix to make their own ice cone,” said Powell.

For his ices, the flavors are blue raspberry, fresh strawberry, tiger’s blood, banana, grape, wild cherry, cotton candy pink, and “green bug juice”.

Most popular dish?

“I can’t choose, I have a job where 99 percent of my customers leave happy,” said Powell. “It’s nice to see people walk away with a smile. Kids love the blue raspberry and adults tend to love banana ices.”

What attracts customers to your food truck?

“I think it is the nostalgic look of the food truck and the fair prices,” said Powell.”I do all events and still have opening s for the year so call me at 843-862-5110.”

Catch the Y-Knot food truck at local events — the next will be this Friday at Laurinburg After 5 in downtown Laurinburg.

To be featured in an upcoming food article, Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or at [email protected]

