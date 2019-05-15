Break-in

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement on U.S. 15-401 Bypass Tuesday after a report of someone breaking into a vehicle. The victim told officers that DeWalt power tools valued at $450 were taken from the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Midland Way reported to the police department Wednesday someone had broken the front passenger window of the vehicle causing $200 damage before stealing $15.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Biggs Street reported to the police department Wednesday that unknown persons had busted out the back glass to the vehicle causing $250 damage before taking $150.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Hibbett Sports in Scotland Crossing reported to the police department on Tuesday that an unknown Indian female came into the store and took $200 worth of clothing without paying and left the area in a black Volvo.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Roosevelt Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had fired shots into the residence. There was $500 damage to the residence, $200 damage to a stove and $100 damage to a door. The incident is under investigation.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McGirts Bridge Road reported to the police department Wednesday that unknown persons had fired shots at the residence damaging a window valued at $50.

Warrant

GIBSON — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office obtained arrest warrants for 26-year-old Raleak Graham for felony first degree burglary, felony larceny and misdemeanor domestic criminal trespass. The charges are a result of a report from April 5 where the victim and a witness called 911 and reported Graham to allegedly be outside the victims residence attempting to gain entry.

Graham allegedly kicked in the door of the residence and attempted to engage in an assault with the victim and subsequently allegedly stole two electronic devices from the residence.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Graham, please contact the SCSO CID, 910-266-4332 or dial 911.

