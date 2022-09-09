LAURINBURG – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office lost one of its members this week. K-9 Tank passed away, suddenly, on Thursday, at five years old.

Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Major B.J. Knight discussed Tank and his impact on those that were around him.

“One thing that Tank was known for, was that he was one of the first K-9’s we had that was imported from another country,” Knight said. “Tank was actually born in 2017 in Amsterdam.”

Knight described the process that the SCSO went through to purchase Tank.

“He was purchased by K2 Solutions, which is a K-9 training facility in Moore County. They completed his training, and then the Sheriff’s Office made the purchase from K2,” he said.

When the SCSO originally purchased Tank, his name was Ivan. But, his name was changed while he was being trained.

“(K2 Solutions) was in the process where, we were still four to six weeks out from getting him, so they told us that if we wanted to rename him that, they could go ahead and start transitioning to his new name,” Knight said.

The SCSO came up with the name, Tank, through a personal connection with Sheriff Ralph Kersey.

“Sheriff Kersey actually had a personal dog, that was his personal labrador retriever. His name was Tank. He was a very large black lab, and the sheriff’s personal dog had passed away. Well, everybody that was on our K-9 team; we wanted to add another K-9 to our division. And, being that the sheriff’s personal dog had just passed away, and being that he allowed us to be able to add another K-9 to our department, we actually gave Tank that name in honor of the sheriff’s personal dog that had just passed away,” Knight said.

Tank’s handler, Coty Gainey, was with him for about two years, according to Knight. Gainey, in January, completed training for tracking, along with Tank, and received certificates for the training.

Knight acknowledged that Tank’s biggest moments were because of the training in tracking.

“He’s been dispatched out several times for missing persons, as well as, finding narcotics in the jail. Coty is an employee at the Scotland County Detention Center, and he does frequent searches of the jail for narcotics, and he’s certified in finding cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, heroin, and methamphetamine. So, he would do searches throughout the facility. Checking the perimeters of the fenceline, and checking common areas outside where people might try to plant stuff to try and smuggle in before the inmates were able to get it, so he was a detection dog used in the jail, also,” Knight said.

Knight said the loss of Tank left everyone at the sheriff’s office feeling stunned.

“Very shocking,” he said. “It was an unexpected passing so, everybody’s day has been in shock.”

