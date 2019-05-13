From local law enforcement From local law enforcement

Break-in

LAURINBURG — Nic’s Pic Kwik #2 reported to the police department Wednesday that someone had broken into a company truck and stole a set of keys out of it. Those keys were later found to have been used on the coin boxes at the car wash for Nic’s Pic Kwik No. 8. There is a person of interest in the case.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carnostie Drive reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that unknown persons had broken into her vehicle and stolen keys on a key-ring.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bigg Street reported to the police department Monday that $600 in jewelry taken from the residence.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Elizabeth Drive reported to the police department Friday that someone had stolen their Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver valued at $500.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hurley Drive reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that unknown persons had stolen his utility dump trailer and mobile concrete bucket from the residence totaling $10,000.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Elizabeth Drive reported to the police department on Friday that someone stole $140 cash, a pressure washer, a DVD player, three weed-eaters, a push lawnmower, six pairs of shoes, two drills, kitchen utensils, window tint and jewelry totaling $8,000. There are suspects in the case.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Bayfield Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that unknown persons had stolen his Glock 380 valued at $399 from his vehicle.

GIBSON — A resident of Church Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that someone had stolen a black wallet containing a drivers license, bus license, EBT card, WIC card, a bank card and two social security cards from her vehicle.

Fraud

WAGRAM — Nic’s Pic Kwik No. 3 on Main Street reported to the sheriff’s office Sunday that someone had attempted to use counterfeit currency at the store.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McNeill Drive reported to the sheriff’s office Sunday that someone had taken her bank card without permission and had used it at various convenience stores in the county.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Johns Road reported to the police department Monday that someone had caused $500 damage to their 2019 Jeep Cherokee by scratching the left side.

Shooting

GIBSON — A resident of Quick Street reported to the sheriff’s office Monday that someone had fired shots into the residence. No one was injured and deputies found a .380 shell casing, a .25 shell casing and an unknown caliber bullet.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Tyreon Love, 17, of Marston Road was arrested on May 1 for misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Joseph Byrd, 42, of First Street was arrested Sunday for disorderly conduct. He was given a $500 bond.