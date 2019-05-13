Hundreds attend, enjoy LaurelFest

LAURINBURG — The weather cooperated for festival-goers Saturday at the 17th annual LaurelFest.

During the open ceremony, the LaurelFest committee handed out certificates to all mothers present.

“It’s a special thing to do for the mothers, especially since it was Mother’s Day weekend,” said Billy Norris Jr. “It was just a treat from the committee.”

Then, Sandy Callan, WLNC radio host and the master of ceremonies, was honored with a plaque for his dedication to the festival.

“They got me, it was a total surprise,” said Callan.

He is to retire after a faithful run hosting the event since it began.

“We recognize him for all the hard work he did for 17 years,” said Norris. “We are happy to have him and surely are going to miss him.”

Hundreds of people of all ages enjoyed trying savory foods and sweets while shopping for eclectic clothes, art and jewelry. Local churches sold fish and chicken plates while lemonade and icee stands kept the crowds cool. Food trucks like Curbside Pickins, Y-Knot, and Farrah’s Mobile Kitchen fed long lines of people who ate foods like red velvet funnel cakes, turkey legs, specialty grilled cheeses and more.

More than 68 various vendors surrounded the main stage at the Laurel Hill Community Center grounds where acts filled the air with country music. Jim Quick and the Coastline Band performed their hits while the crowd danced or sang along under the tents.

Other performers included Elvis impersonator, George Hudson, the Laurel Hill Elementary School Chorus, Triple Toe Cloggers, Scotland High School Jazz Ensemble, Lynn Harden, Ronnie Fields and Johnathan Robinson.

Children played in the bouncy houses, climbed the rock tower, fed animals at the petting zoo, and even held snakes and turtles at the reptile display. Norris said he was pleased with the turnout and the committee is already planning for 2020.

“It was fantastic, overall a great turnout and we had a great time,” said Norris. “There were a lot of smiling faces, the petting zoo was a big hit. The weather stayed nice, it went smooth and we are excited for the next year.

“Thanks to all the local business sponsors and the county for all the support and thank you to everyone for coming out and having a good time,” he added.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

