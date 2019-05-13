Jebb Mac Band to heat up downtown

Courtesy photo The Jebb Mac Band will perform Friday in downtown Laurinburg from 6 to 9 p.m. as the second in the five-part Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 concert series. Courtesy photo The Jebb Mac Band will perform Friday in downtown Laurinburg from 6 to 9 p.m. as the second in the five-part Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 concert series.

LAURINBURG —The forecast for the downtown area of Laurinburg on Friday is expected to be hot, hot, hot.

Mother Nature will be providing the heat with sunny skies and temperatures reaching the 90-degree mark — but the second of five Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 concerts will get things even hotter with the Jebb Mac Band setting up on Main Street.

The free concert will run 6 to 9 p.m.

“The committee selected the Jebb Mac Band based on a recommendation by one of the committee members,” said Chris English, executive director of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. “We really wanted to bring in some new sounds this year and we loved the range of influences that is present in Jebb Mac Band’s music.”

This high-energy band hails out of Columbia, South Carolina, and has become a well-know dance band throughout the region with music ranging from Johnny Cash and Eminem to Bruno Mars and the Zac Brown Band.

Led by Jebb Mac on vocals and rhythm guitar, the Jebb Mac Band features Emery Henderson on trombone and vocals; Emma Hamilton on the keyboard and vocals; Tyler Roberts on lead guitar and vocals; Nelson James on drums; Jeff Springs on bass guitar and vocals; and Don Colton on the saxophone.

Mac entered the music industry as a member of Justin Smith & the Folk-Hop Band, which opened for such acts as Snoop Dog, Nappy Roots, Collective Soul and others. When he broke off on his own, Mac soon released two solo albums before putting together his own group.

So far, the Jebb Mac Band has released one album — “Business As Usual” — a CD that features singles like “Buzz On” and “Inner Tube,” each of which has attracted regional country and country crossover interest. The gro0up’s latest single, “Sip of That,” was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee.

On the Jebb Mac Band website, Myrtle Beach’s Surge calls Jebb Mac Band’s live shows “dance-friendly, party-friendly,” appealing to “young audiences and young-at-heart fans who crave variety.”

Friday’s concert will be accompanied by several food trucks — including Krazy Kuzzin’s, Domino’s Pizza, Kona Ice and Big T’s — as well as a beer and wine tent.

The Laurinburg Fire Department will set up a sprinkler for children, the Rock & Roll Video Game Truck will be available and the Hartsville Bubble Guy will be there again.

Those attending are urged to bring along chairs, but no coolers or pets will be allowed.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

The committee selected the Jebb Mac band based on a recommendation by one of the committee members. We really wanted to bring in some new sounds this year and we loved range of influences that is present in Jebb Mac Band’s music.

Same food vendors as before.

Laurinburg Fire Dept. will set up a sprinkler for the Kids along with the Hartsville Bubble Guy.

Rock & Roll Video Game Truck will be there too.

Courtesy photo The Jebb Mac Band will perform Friday in downtown Laurinburg from 6 to 9 p.m. as the second in the five-part Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 concert series. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Band.jpg Courtesy photo The Jebb Mac Band will perform Friday in downtown Laurinburg from 6 to 9 p.m. as the second in the five-part Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 concert series.

Hast Realty/Laurinburg After 5concert series to continue Friday