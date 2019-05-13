Parks and Recreation to give away air-conditioning units

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation is always looking for new ways to help the community. and thanks to the Lumber River Council of Governments the organization is helping in another way.

According to Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Graham, the Lumber River Council of Governments had extra money in its accounts and were able to give $19,000 to Parks and Recreation. Out of that money $6,000 will be going to improve Scotland Place Senior Center, while $13,000 of it will be going into home improvements for seniors across the county.

Parks and recreation will be giving 20 window air-conditioning units to seniors in the community and will have them installed as well, free of charge to seniors in need this year. There are guidelines in order to qualify for the units including not already having a working air-conditioning unit in the home as well as meeting some financial restrictions.

“We have enough to buy 20 units and sign-ups have already started,” Graham said. “It’s first come, first serve so people can reach out to use at the senior center and we’ll put them on the list and all they’ll have to do is come fill out some paperwork.”

One the list is full a waitlist will begin along with the paperwork process so if someone doesn’t qualify someone from the waitlist will be moved up.

Graham added that there will also be a giveaway of free box fans around the end of the month, and those on the waitlist will be first to receive the fans.

“This is something that really defines our department,” Graham said. “It’s a blessing for us to be able to do these things and it’s nice we’re able to help seniors out in a unique way.”

The organization is also using the money from the Lumber River Council of Governments to help build ramps at seniors homes for easier access.

“We have a group of volunteers who build these ramps and we want to thank them for it,” Graham said. “They install the ramps for us so it lowers the expense so we can do more but we wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”

For information contact Scotland County Parks and Recreation at 910-277-2585.

