WAGRAM — With slightly cloudy skies and warm weather predicted for Saturday, it will make for a great day to enjoy the annual Chalk Banks Challenge and River Festival.

Held at the Chalk Banks Access Area of the Lumber River State Park in Wagram from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, the event will have homemade raft races, a 5K trail run, kid’s games, a high heels men’s race and more.

While many of the events are the same as previous years, there is one change in the event’s line-up this year — there won’t be kayak or canoe races.

“We’ve had people travel in for the canoe and kayak race but not a lot of locals who participated, so we don’t think it will be affecting our numbers,” said Cory Hughes, executive director of the Scotland County Tourism Development Authority. “But we will have kayaks and canoe’s available for people to take out with or without a ranger which we think people enjoy more than just watching racers go by.”

Hughes said he’s expecting between 300 and 500 people to attend the event based on previous year numbers and added that the most popular event will be continuing on.

“Without a question, the raft race is our keystone event,” Hughes said. “It’s actually one of the reasons we started this event because it had been done at a Fourth of July event and was overwhelmingly popular and we wanted to bring it back.”

The raft races are a Scotland County tradition with local residents, boy scout troops and fire departments participating in it. There are two divisions for the raft races including group youth and group adult. The rafts are all homemade and cannot be motorized.

The purpose of the event, which was started eight years ago, is to bring more people to the Chalk Banks Access since many people don’t realize it’s there.

“We have a beautiful state park up there,” Hughes said. “It’s not an event that’s necessarily bringing heads to beds but it’s like an ad for the park … every year I hear people talking and saying that it’s so beautiful and that they want to come back and that’s the goal to bring people back.”

The event is free and open to anyone who would like to enjoy the festivities. Hughes added there will be vendors along with bouncy castles and other activities. The only events that have a fee attached to them are the raft race at $20 and the adult 5K at $25, the youth run is free.

“We hope people come out and enjoy the day,” Hughes said. “It’s supposed to be good weather in a beautiful location so we hope everyone will come to enjoy the day.”

Events are scheduled as follows:

9 to 10:30 a.m. — Event registration (running and raft)

9:30 a.m. — 5K Trail Run (entry fee required)

10 a.m. — Festival opening ceremonies

10:30 a.m. — Youth Cross Country Championship (U12 & U18 -free)

11 a.m. — Men’s High Heel Sprint

11:45 a.m. — Raft Races

12:30 p.m. — Kid’s Olympics Begin, grape spitting, hollering contest, & more.

2 p.m. — Awards

