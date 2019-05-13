More than 200 voters cast ballots during One-Stop

LAURINBURG — Voters showed up in the largest number yet on the last day for Scotland County Elections Office One-Stop Voting.

On Friday, 39 people placed their ballots, bringing the total of Republican and unaffiliated voters to 202. Of those voters, 113 were Republicans and 89 unaffiliated. Six were American Indian, one was black, one was Asian, one was multiracial and 193 were white.

There are 10 GOP candidates vying for a shot at Democrat Dan McCready, Libertarian Jeff Scott and Green Party candidate Allen Smith in the September election. Voting at the Scotland County Elections Office will be open to voters through Friday.

Primary day for registered Republicans and unaffiliated voters who choose a Republican ballot will be Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the usual 10 polling places throughout the county.

The general election will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10. However, the general election date could change if there is a need for a second primary. In that case, the general election will be moved to Nov. 5 along with the regular municipal elections

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Ninth-3.jpg