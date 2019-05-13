St. Andrews bestowed degrees to 116 on Saturday

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University, a branch of Webber International University, celebrated its 122nd commencement ceremony on Saturday on the DeTamble Library Terrace, as 116 graduates were joined by their families and friends.

Piper and instructor William Caudill and the St. Andrews Pipe Band led the Class of 2019 and faculty across the cause walk to the platform set next to Lake Ansley Moore.

This year’s class came from 17 countries and 17 states. Degrees included bachelor of arts, bachelor of fine arts, bachelor of science and master in business.

Music was provided by Sean Moore, music instructor and staff accompanist, and the St. Andrews Singers, under the direction of Assistant Professor of Music Elizabeth Blair.

St. Andrews University President Paul Baldasare welcomed all and reminded the seniors that their journey began with Convocation four years earlier and today was the successful conclusion of their efforts.

Baldasare presented the prestigious Algernon Sydney and Mary Mildred Sullivan Awards that “recognizes the spiritual qualities of the recipients as reflected in their selfless gift of their time and energy in the service of others … The Society further specifies that the Sullivan Awards are intended to recognize nobility of character in those people who, in their daily life, habitually go “outside the narrow circle of self-interest” and expend their energies in the service of others.

The student award went to senior Gabriella Rhodes (Texas), and the community award to Laurinburg’s Jerry Riggins, owner of Jerry’s Deli and Grill and Pine Acres, for his contributions to St. Andrews for volunteering electrical contracting and expertise after the hurricane and other contributions of service to St Andrews.

The commencement speaker was the Honorable Robert S. Brewbaker, a 1969 St. Andrews graduate. After St. Andrews, he graduated from Union Theological Seminary and later the University of Virginia School of Law, eventually leading to his service as a juvenile and domestic relations judge in Virginia for a decade. Beginning in 1986, Brewbaker served for more than 25 years on the St. Andrews Board of Trustees.

His speech began reminiscing about where he began at St. Andrews and recalling the lake: “A quick 53 years and eight months ago, I sat exactly where you sit this morning. It was September 1965. The occasion was St. Andrews opening convocation. I was a freshman. Our speaker was St. Andrews president, Dr. Ansley Moore, after whom this beautiful and destructive lake is named. During his speech Dr. Moore said the following, word for word. ‘Here at St. Andrews, we will not teach you how to make a living. We think you will find that making a living is relatively easy … My dear and fellow St. Androids. You have dealt with adversity correctly. Your ticket has been punched and you will go places you could not have gotten to otherwise. Hear this also as your call — a call for you to serve others by building community in all the places you go and with all the people you touch when you leave this special place. Continue to show us how to make a life.’

Campus events for seniors and families began on Friday afternoon with the Baccalaureate service, held this year in Avinger Auditorium. Led by graduating seniors and the St. Andrews Singers, the guest preacher was the Rev. John Cleghorn, pastor of Caldwell Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. Prior to entering ministry in 2008, Cleghorn worked in the private sector. For 18 years, he held various communications and public policy roles with Bank of America, retiring early as a senior vice president. Prior to that, he was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer. He holds degrees from Washington and Lee University, Union Presbyterian Seminary and Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.

His sermon, based on two scriptural texts about water, concentrated on the idea of storms and how they interrupt lives: “You took the best Florence could deliver and here you are. You’ve learned lessons most other schools did not offer this academic year. Other storms by other names will come calling – in your careers, in your personal relationships, in your family life, in your own physical and mental and spiritual health.”

Following commencement, a reception was held in The Grove.

James R. Henery is director of communications and university chaplain at St. Andrews University.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Grad.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Grads.jpg