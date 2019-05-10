Larceny

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital Thursday after employees reported that a woman attempted to steal a towel, Clorox wipes and a box of rubber gloves from the hospital. Mary Watkinson, 38, of Burgaw was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was given a $1,000 bond.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Kings Pawn on South Main Street reported to the police department Thursday that a black female came into the business asking about a pawn item but was told if it was her item and it had been stolen she needed to contact police before recovering it. The woman became irate before hitting a latter which fell into a window causing $800 in damages. The incident is under investigation.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Second Street reported to the police department Friday that someone had hit her mailbox and her vehicle. Officers observed damage to the rear left of the vehicle and the mailbox on the ground, it was also noted that another mailbox to a neighboring home was found in the middle of the road. The incident is under investigation.

Possession of stolen firearm

LAURINBURG — Officers conduced a traffic stop Thursday evening of a suspicious vehicle on Lees Mill Road near Market Park. Officers located a revolver in the glove compartment of the vehicle that had been reported missing out of Lumberton. The driver, 22-year-old Dalvin Manning of X-Way Road was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen fire arm. He was given a $1,500 bond.

