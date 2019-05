Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

Each year the city of Laurinburg visits a different school in Scotland County for Arbor Day. The city is celebrating it’s 39th year as a Tree City and held a presentation for more than 100 first-graders at Laurel Hill Elementary. Laurinburg’s Beautification Supervisor Walker McCoy lead the day speaking to students and allowing for them to help plant the cherry tree on the grounds of the school.