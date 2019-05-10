One-Stop concludes today, GOP primary is Tuesday

LAURINBURG — The number of voters continued to increase this week at the Scotland County Elections Office One-Stop Voting as the primary approaches.

This week, 72 voters cast ballots through Thursday, for a total of 163 voters in all.

On Monday, 17 voters cast ballots (13 GOP and four unaffiliated); on Tuesday, 21 voters cast their ballots (13 GOP and eight unaffiliated); on Wednesday, 21 voters cast their ballots (five GOP and 16 unaffiliated); and on Thursday, 23 voters cast their ballots (15 GOP and eight unaffiliated) — for a total of 90 Republicans and 73 unaffiliated who placed their ballots.

Board of Elections Director Dell Parker said the county has an estimated 3,422 registered Republicans and 5,647 unaffiliated voters. When asked what she expects for the primary, Parker says its a toss-up.

“With as slow as it has been for the One-Stop, I can’t make a guess — but I will be prepared for whatever comes,” said Parker.

With the primary fast approaching, she adds that her team’s efforts will remain the same.

“We have to prepare just like it’s a full primary,” said Parker. “Our duties do not change regardless of the type of election.”

The 10 voting precincts in Scotland County are:

Precinct 1: Scotland County Annex, 231 East Cronly St.

Precinct 2: The Learning Center, 420 Stewartsville Road.

Precinct 3, Scotland Place, 120 Turnpike Road.

Precinct 4: National Guard Armory, 1520 South Main St.

Precinct 5: Johns Fire Station, 8781 Johns Road.

Precinct 6: East Laurinburg Community Building, Third St., East Laurinburg

Precinct 7: Wagram Recreation Center, 24441 Marlboro St.

Precinct 8: Scotland County Economic Development Corp., 16800-A US Hwy. 401

Precinct 9: Laurel Hill Community Building, 14940 Church St., Laurel Hill

Precinct 10: Gibson Fire Station, 6280 Gibson Road. Gibson

There are 10 GOP candidates vying for a shot at Democrat Dan McCready, Libertarian Jeff Scott and Green Party candidate Allen Smith in the September election. Voting at the Scotland County Elections Office will be open to voters through Friday.

Primary day for registered Republicans and unaffiliated voters who choose a Republican ballot will be Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the usual 10 polling places throughout the county.

Parker added the general election will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10. However, the general election date could change if there is a need for a second primary. In that case, the general election will be moved to Nov. 5 along with the regular municipal elections.

