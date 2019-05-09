Cypress Bend to host Mother’s Day event

WAGRAM — Those looking for a last-minute Mother’s Day gift could be spared by Cypress Bend Vineyard.

The local vineyard is hosting its first “Chocolate, Cupcakes, Wine and Jazz” event Saturday just in time for Mother’s Day. The event will allow for attendees to try three wines, three chocolates and three mini-cupcakes — all of which are pre-selected to pair with each other.

There will also be a local jazz band performing and the event will be under the white tent located beside the main building.

The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. and tickets are $25 per person, through those who just want to see the jazz band can do so for a ticket price of $15.

“Everything is local,” said Director of Operations and Events Andrew Nauss. “It’s something people can do to celebrate moms but it’s open to everyone, not just moms.”

The vineyard looked close to home to bring the cupcakes and chocolate with both coming out of Moore County. There will also be a special going on for Mother’s Day weekend as well — 40 percent off.

From Friday until Sunday, those who venture to the vineyard can get 40 percent off full cases of wine, which is 12 bottles. The cases can be mixed so various wines can be selected.

“It’s an event to help celebrate mothers and it’s a perfect idea for a relaxing afternoon for everyone to enjoy,” Nauss said. “We’ll be operating as normal being open to the public for regular wine tastings but those who want to join us for the event can do so.”

Cypress Bend Vineyard is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The vineyard is located at 21904 Riverton Road in Wagram.

More information can be found online at the vineyards website at www.cypressbendvineyards.com.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

